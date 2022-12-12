Face-off between Indian, Chinese troops in Arunachal's Tawang sector, few soldiers injured on both sides

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area. The sources said on December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

"This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," a source said. They said as a follow-up of the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

The sources said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006. (ANI)

