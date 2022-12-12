Left Menu

VTTI to develop 5 bcm floating LNG terminal in Netherlands

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:32 IST
Energy company VTTI said on Monday it is exploring the development of a new floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Netherlands with capacity to import 5 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

In a statement, the company said it was "striving" to have the installation operational by early 2024.

VTTI is owned by Vitol Group, IFM Investors and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, according to its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

