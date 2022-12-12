VTTI to develop 5 bcm floating LNG terminal in Netherlands

Energy company VTTI said on Monday it is exploring the development of a new floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Netherlands with capacity to import 5 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

In a statement, the company said it was "striving" to have the installation operational by early 2024.

VTTI is owned by Vitol Group, IFM Investors and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, according to its website.

