Govt to work towards ensuring transparency in governance: Himachal CM

New Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday presided over the Congress Legislative Party meeting, shortly after taking charge.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:55 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday presided over the Congress Legislative Party meeting, shortly after taking charge. Speaking to mediapersons, the chief minister said his government would give top priority to the redressal of public grievances.

Sukhu further informed that his government would also work towards ensuring transparency in governance. He also said it all MLAs and their family members would have to pay room tariffs in Himachal Bhawans or Sadan and other state guest houses on par with the tariff charged from the general public.

Earlier on Monday, Sukhu received a warm welcome from the employees of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat in Shimla. Thousands of officers and officials of the Secretariat queued up to welcome the chief minister at the Secretariat's main gate. People from different walks of life thronged to congratulate him on assuming the office of the chief minister.

Later, interacting with members of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services Officers' Association, the chief minister urged them to work with renewed zeal, dedication, and commitment to meet the expectations of the people. "Good governance is essential for a good government. Therefore, it is the duty of the officers to devote their time to redress the grievances of the people. The officers should work to bring about a pleasant and noticeable change to the lives of the common man," Sukhu said.

Sukhu took oath as the 15th chief minister of the hill-state at a ceremony in Shimla on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

