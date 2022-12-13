Central govt should be "honest" on issues of national security: Mallikarjun Kharge Tawang face-off

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday took a swipe at the Centre and said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be "honest" as the issues of national security would not politicize it. "Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them were injured too. We are one with the nation on the issues of National Security and would not like to politicize it. But Modi Government should be honest," Tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge.

His remarks come after reports of a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. The incident resulted in injuries to both sides. Lashing out at the government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that government needs to take the nation into confidence about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020.

"...About the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020. Govt need to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament. We are forever indebted to the valour and sacrifice of our soldiers," tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge. Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of attempting to 'suppress' China's actions along the Line of Actual Control, claiming that the government was only trying to "save its political image".

Ramesh said the Congress has been "repeatedly trying to wake up the government" but is trying to "suppress" the matter. "We are proud of the bravery of the Indian Army. China's actions on the border are completely unacceptable. For the last two years, we have been repeatedly trying to wake up the government, but the Modi government is trying to suppress the matter only to save its political image. Due to this, the audacity of China is increasing," Ramesh tweeted.

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said on Monday, noting that both sides immediately disengaged from the area. The sources said on December 9, 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner."This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," a source said.

They said as a follow-up to the incident, India's Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity. Sources said in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perceptions where both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006. (ANI)

