Haryana: Youth found dead in Yamuna Nagar

A body of a youth was found in Yamuna Nagar, said Haryana police.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 09:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A youth in his 20s was found dead in a canal in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar area, police said. The body was recovered from the western Yamuna canal located behind a hotel in the area. There were injury marks on the body.

As per reports, the deceased was around 20 to 25 years old. "We had received information about the body. The body was cut with a sharp-edged weapon. It is a 20-25-year-old youth. Prima facie seems to be a case of murder. Action is on in the matter," said DSP, Kanwaljeet Singh.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

