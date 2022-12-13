Left Menu

PM to participate in programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will participate in a programme via video conferencing and release a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo to commemorate his 150th birth Anniversary.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 10:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a programme, on Tuesday, via video conferencing and release a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo to commemorate his 150th birth Anniversary. "At 5 PM this evening, I will be addressing, via video conferencing, a programme to mark the 150th Jayanti of Sri Aurobindo. India is grateful to Sri Aurobindo for his monumental contribution to our nation be it in terms of thought leadership or role in our freedom movement," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The programme, being held in Kamban Kalai Sangam, Puducherry, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, will witness the Prime Minister releasing a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Sri Aurobindo. On the occasion, PM Modi will also address the gathering, which will include followers of Sri Aurobindo from across the country. Sri Aurobindo, born on August 15, 1872, was a visionary who made lasting contributions to India's freedom struggle. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - an endeavour to celebrate the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements on the occasion of 75 years of independence - is commemorating Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary by organising year-long activities and programmes across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

