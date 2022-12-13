Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon today amid uproar over India-China LAC clash

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 pm on Tuesday amid ruckus by Opposition during Question Hour over the clash between troops of India and China along the Line of Actual Control at the Tawang border in Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in the Lower House that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement at 12 noon today.

Earlier in the day, Members of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha gave notices under Rule 267 and Rule 176 of the Rules of Procedure for the suspension of business to conduct discussion on the December 9 clashes between the forces of India and China at the Tawang border. The MPs including Ranjeet Ranjan, Randeep Singh Surjewala, L. Hanumanthaiah, Jebi Mather, Jajani Patil, Nasir Hussain, Manish Tewari, Manoj Kumar Jha and Priyanka Chaturvedi are among those who have sought discussion on the issue soon after both the houses assemble for the day.

The MPs have demanded to suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have discussion on the issue which need for immediate measures to combat such aggressions and protect India's interests along the international border. The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement. "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a high level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and service chiefs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)