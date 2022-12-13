India has emerged as a soft power: Union Minister Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that India has emerged as a soft power and is a strong nation now. "India has emerged as a soft power. I am not speaking on hard power which includes military powers and others. India has united and has become powerful. Arunachal Pradesh is part of India since the ancient period and PM Modi has presented it in a beautiful way," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said at a press conference.

"Whenever we go to any country and say we are from India then we get a lot of respect. The reason for this is our rich history. Also, India is united and therefore it has become powerful," he added "PM Modi's vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat has united the nation. If we talk about Arunachal Pradesh then it is known that Arunachal Pradesh is related to India since ancient times. It is a part of India since ancient times," he added. (ANI)

