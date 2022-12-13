Left Menu

India has emerged as a soft power: Union Minister Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that India has emerged as a soft power and is a strong nation now.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 11:54 IST
India has emerged as a soft power: Union Minister Rijiju
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that India has emerged as a soft power and is a strong nation now. "India has emerged as a soft power. I am not speaking on hard power which includes military powers and others. India has united and has become powerful. Arunachal Pradesh is part of India since the ancient period and PM Modi has presented it in a beautiful way," Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said at a press conference.

"Whenever we go to any country and say we are from India then we get a lot of respect. The reason for this is our rich history. Also, India is united and therefore it has become powerful," he added "PM Modi's vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat has united the nation. If we talk about Arunachal Pradesh then it is known that Arunachal Pradesh is related to India since ancient times. It is a part of India since ancient times," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
3
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022