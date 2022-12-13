Mumbai: NCP President Sharad Pawar receives death threat

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar received a death threat over a phone call, said police on Tuesday. As per reports, an unidentified person called up the NCP chief and threatened him in hindi.

"An unidentified person called up NCP President Sharad Pawar's residence at Silver Oak and threatened to kill him. A case has been registered against an unidentified person. Police registered a case under section 294,506(2) of IPC," said Mumbai Police. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

