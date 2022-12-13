UP: Leopard rescued from well after nearly two-day operation

A leopard which had fallen into a well in a village here was rescued on Tuesday after a nearly two-day operation.

Forest department officials from Baghpat and Wildlife SOS teams from Mathura and Meerut in the morning successfully rescued the leopard that had fallen into the well on Sunday night, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Hemant Seth said. He said that it will be released in the Shivalik range.

The leopard was tranquillised, after which rescuers went into the well and brought it out, officials said.

Seth on Monday had said some farmers in Rannchhad village in Binauli heard a sound coming from a well. After checking the well, they found that a leopard had fallen inside it, he had said.

They informed the forest department about it and a rescue operation was launched, the DFO had said.

A police team was deployed in the area to control a crowd which had gathered to see the leopard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)