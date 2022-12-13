Left Menu

AIPEF seeks three-month time to comment on Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:12 IST
AIPEF seeks three-month time to comment on Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has sought a three-month time from the government to comment on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022.

In this regard, the body said it has written a letter to the Standing Committee on Energy.

The government's decision to invite comments from stakeholders on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 is a welcoming step, AIPEF said in a statement on Tuesday.

''AIPEF has requested the Standing Committee on Energy on Monday to give a three months time period for submitting the detailed comments on the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022,'' it said.

Power engineers from various parts of the country are keen to give their comments in detail, Padamjit Singh Chief Patron AIPEF said, adding fifteen day time is ''too inadequate'' since they will have to study the amendments in detail before submitting comments.

The power engineers have to interact with several stakeholders, such as farmers, electricity workers, and different categories of electricity workers and consumers, he said.

AIPEF spokesperson VK Gupta said: ''The proposed amendments to the Electricity Act 2003 is a matter of serious concern as they concentrate all powers in the electricity sector in the hands of the central government...'' The proposed amendments have far-reaching consequences for the power sector and the federation will be able to submit detailed comments in three months' time on behalf of power sector engineers working in various state electricity boards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022