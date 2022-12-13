Left Menu

Leopard remains found in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar

According to reports, the remains of the leopard were said to be one month old. The carcass of one leopard was found in a decomposed state whereas only the skeleton was found of the other one.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:12 IST
Leopard remains found in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar
Remains of leopard (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Remains of two leopards were found on the banks of a pond in a forest near Alda village in Chhattisgarh's Baloda Bazar district, a forest official said. According to reports, the carcass were said to be one month old. While the carcass of one was found to be in a decomposed state, the other one's only the skeleton was found.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mayank Agarwal said that, "The incident does not seem to be a case of poaching, as the nails, teeth etc. of leopards have been found safe. Poachers take such things with them. The age of one leopard is around four years and the other's is six years." "It seems that death happened in a mutual fight. The actual reason will be known after the post-mortem report," he added.

The villagers though suspected that the leopards had been hunted. There is also speculation that the leopards were poisoned as they used to attack cattle in the village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022