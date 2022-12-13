Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 8; silver jumps Rs 82

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:23 IST
Gold falls Rs 8; silver jumps Rs 82
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold price fell Rs 8 to Rs 54,534 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a fall in prices of precious metal in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 54,542 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 82 per kg to Rs 68,267 per kilogram.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,787.80 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.48 per ounce.

''Dollar hovering around five months low in thin trading volume as investors remained cautious ahead of US Consumer Inflation data,'' said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022