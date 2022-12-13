Gold falls Rs 8; silver jumps Rs 82

Gold price fell Rs 8 to Rs 54,534 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a fall in prices of precious metal in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 54,542 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 82 per kg to Rs 68,267 per kilogram.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,787.80 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.48 per ounce.

''Dollar hovering around five months low in thin trading volume as investors remained cautious ahead of US Consumer Inflation data,'' said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)