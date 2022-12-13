Karnataka government will give importance to development in Chamarajanagar: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Tuesday underlined the developments, to be followed, in the Chamarajanagar district by saying that the State government will give importance to the development of the district. "Chamarajanagar, a border district, is one among 31 districts in Karnataka and blessed with natural beauty. So, the government will accord importance to the development of this district," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai was speaking to the reporters during his visit to the district for the third time after taking charge as the Chief Minister. To a question on the ongoing border row in the contentious areas with Maharashtra, Karnataka CM said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting of two chief ministers in Delhi to discuss the border dispute. We will clearly state our stand on the issue. Already, we have provided details to Amit Shah regarding State Reorganisation Act, pending cases in the Supreme Court and others."

Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but it was turned down by Karnataka. Now, both Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that the State government has not allowed the MES to hold its convention in Belagavi during the coming winter session of the two Houses of Legislature in Belagavi. Replying to a question on the recent border skirmish between PLA soldiers and the Indian Army at the Tawang sector along the LAC, Bommai said, "the current government at the Centre is not like the previous governments and the Defence forces are ready. Hitherto, there was no such preparedness and previous leaders had not given any directions to defence forces. But now there are clear instructions. Roads, bridges and other equipment are provided to the Indian Army."

"We will drive back China effectively," he added. The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army said in a statement. "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and service chiefs. (ANI)

