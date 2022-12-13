Used Cooking is being recycled into Biodiesel

Who would have thought that used cooking oil could be recycled and turned into biodiesel? It may sound like something out of a science fiction movie, but it's actually happening! Used cooking oil in India is being recycled and turned into biodiesel and other useful products. FSSAI has initiated RUCO program through which waste cooking oil is being recycled into products of value and significance, thus helping in converting waste to products having significance and inturn promoting circular economy. We will also discuss the benefits of biodiesel and how it can help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

Biodiesel Biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning diesel fuel made from vegetable oils, soybean oil, and other plant oils. It can be used in any diesel engine with little or no modifications.

Biodiesel is a renewable fuel that helps reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Biodiesel also reduces emissions of particulate matter, unburned hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and other air pollutants. When used in its pure form, biodiesel has very low emissions of sulfur dioxide (SO2) and sulfates—compounds that cause acid rain. Biodiesel can also help reduce dependence on petroleum fuels and create jobs in the agriculture and renewable energy sectors.

Health hazards of Reusing cooking oil Reusing cooking oil can have some serious health hazards associated with it. When oil is heated and reused, it breaks down and produces harmful chemicals that can be dangerous to your health. Some of the health hazards associated with reusing cooking oil include: • Cancer – Some studies have shown that reusing cooking oil can increase your risk of developing cancer. • Kidney damage – Reusing cooking oil can also damage your kidneys according to research. • Liver damage – Studies show that Reusing cooking oil can also damage your liver. • Allergies – If you are allergic to any of the ingredients in the cooking oil, reuse could cause a severe allergic reaction. RUCO program The FSSAI's RUCO program is a program that encourages restaurants to recycle their used cooking oil into biodiesel. The program provides restaurants with all the resources they need to get started recycling their used cooking oil into biodiesel. Restaurants that participate in the program will receive free collection containers, labels, and signage. They will also be connected with local biodiesel processors who can turn their used cooking oil into biodiesel. By participating in the FSSAI RUCO program, restaurants can help reduce pollution and promote the use of renewable energy. Uranus Oil is one of the authorized used cooking oil aggregators/collectors under the program. Uranus Oil Uranus Oil has collected several tons of used cooking oil and has ensured that the oil is being sent to the RUCO-enrolled biodiesel manufacturer and NFBO units. Uranus has also been deploying several EV vehicles for their waste management operations, thus making them the first company in the used cooking oil management domain to use EVs for their operations. Many Biodiesel In the conversation, the co-founder of the company said that "The whole world is facing a shortage of energy resources. In such a situation, a substantial increase in renewable energy production can go a long way to satisfy the growing energy demand. Uranus Oil follows balanced eco-friendly rules. The wasted used cooking oil which used to be dumped in the drains is now getting a fair price for the restaurant owners. We are happy to inform you that a large number of people are joining us, and this Taking the campaign forward. The whole system of used cooking oil collection creates a virtuous cycle for the restaurant owners, restaurant customers, biodiesel manufacturers as well as biodiesel consumers. The restaurant owners are getting paid to dispose of their waste oil, consumers of such restaurants are consuming healthy food made from cooking oil that has not been reused, biodiesel manufacturers are getting feedstock for their business and the consumers of biodiesel are getting a cleaner fuel for conventional diesel at a cheaper price." The FSSAI RUCO program is easy to implement and does not require any special equipment or training. Any restaurant that uses cooking oil can participate in the program. To get started, simply contact your area's Food safety department. You can reach out to the Uranus team at www.uranusoil.com (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

