Left Menu

Kalyani Rafael rolls out Medium Range Surface to Air Missile Kit for Indian armed forces

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS) on Tuesday rolled out the 100th Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Kit for delivery to the Indian Armed Forces.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:15 IST
Kalyani Rafael rolls out Medium Range Surface to Air Missile Kit for Indian armed forces
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd (KRAS) on Tuesday rolled out the 100th Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Kit for delivery to the Indian Armed Forces. The kit is part of the MRSAM Air Defence Missile jointly developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured in collaboration with Indian industry comprising of both private and public sector players including the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). The event was graced by many senior DRDO and military officials.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Baba N Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd stated that KRAS is proud to accelerate the delivery of the 100th MRSAM Missile Kit for the Indian Armed Forces. "This delivery is not only a shining example of synergy between India and Israel and the private and public sector but also reinforces our commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

He also added that "apart from the missile kits, we will extend our support in Maintenance and Repair Operations of in-service Air Defence Missile Systems to the Armed Forces". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022