Left Menu

Ministry of Power to celebrate Energy Conservation Day 2022 on Dec 14

With an aim to celebrate and showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation in the country, the ministry of power will celebrate National Energy Conservation Day on December 14, said officials on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:26 IST
Ministry of Power to celebrate Energy Conservation Day 2022 on Dec 14
Ministry of Power to celebrate 'Energy Conservation Day 2022' on Dec 14 (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With an aim to celebrate and showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation in the country, the ministry of power will celebrate National Energy Conservation Day on December 14, said officials on Tuesday. "Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest of the event. RK Singh, Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy will address the occasion. Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries and Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power will also be present. The hon'ble President of India will felicitate the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards, and National Painting Competition Prizes and also launch EV Yatra Portal on the occasion," read an official statement by the Ministry of Power.

The event will also include numerous award ceremonies including National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2022, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA) 2022, National painting competition for school children 2022 The session will also witness the launch of 'EV-Yatra portal' and mobile app.

"The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has developed a Mobile Application to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger, a website to disseminate information on various central and state-level initiatives to promote e-mobility in the country, and a web-portal to enable CPOs to register their charging details securely into the National Online Database," added the statement. The Mobile application titled "EV Yatra" has been designed and developed to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger and can be easily downloaded on both iPhone and Android smartphones from the Google play store and Apple Store and installed conveniently, added officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022