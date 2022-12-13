No proposal received for special assistance for reconstruction of Puducherry Raj Niwas: MoS Nityanand Rai

Union Minister of State (MoS) Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that no proposal has been received to provide special assistance for the reconstruction of the Raj Niwas, Puducherry. He was replying to the query of Congress MP V Vaithilingam, who had asked whether the government has any proposal to provide special assistance for the reconstruction of the Raj Niwas, Puducherry. If the government has received a proposal, he had asked for the details of it.

"No proposal has been received to provide special financial assistance for the reconstruction of Raj Niwas, Puducherry. However, the Government of India provides normal financial assistance to the government of Puducherry. Utilization of this fund is decided at the level of the Government of Puducherry," the MoS said in a written reply. Earlier today, the MoS had informed the lower house that "no proposal" under its consideration for bringing crimes of caste terrorism under the purview of the National Investigation Agency (NIA)."No such proposal is under consideration of the government. All aspects of terrorist acts have been defined in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in a comprehensive manner and all incidents of terrorism are investigated and prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and criminal laws of the country," Rai said in the written reply.

The MoS also informed that as per the information furnished by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), no increase in custodial deaths in Kerala has been noticed in 2018-19."It is primarily the responsibility of the state government concerned to ensure the protection of the human rights of the citizens. However, the Central government issues advisories to all states and Union Territories, from time to time," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)