UP on way to becoming a state that will provide jobs to every youth: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that UP, which is one of the cleanest and most beautiful states of the country, is on way to becoming a state that will provide jobs to every youth and multiply the income of farmers and traders manifold in the coming years while ensuring the safety and security of everyone. Addressing a gathering at the Prabuddha Jan Sammelan following the inauguration and laying of foundation stone of 210 development projects worth Rs 822 crore in Mathura, CM Yogi said that projects worth a total of around Rs 30,000 crore are either underway, proposed or in the pipeline for the development of the entire Brajbhoomi.

Urging intellectuals to not to allow derailment of the development process by allowing others to take over the municipal bodies, Yogi said "It's because they formed a new board after upgrading of Mathura as a municipal corporation and elected all the representatives from the BJP during the assembly elections eight months ago that the development was so rapid in the region." "You blessed us 8 months ago. You elected all BJP candidates. You proved that the land of Lord Krishna can't stand with immorality, corruption injustice and exploitation", he remarked, adding, "The development of all the pilgrim spots of Brajbhoomi is taking place rapidly. The look of the place has changed dramatically in the last five years. The Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad is also playing important role in development of Brajbhoomi. You must not allow a speed breaker or the development process to get stalled."

Yogi said that the whole world looks at UP with curiousity today. "Infrastructural works are being carried out. Waterways, flyovers, four-lane roads expressways and ropeways are being built, because we realise that only development can change the lives of people-youth, farmers and traders," he said.

Lauding PM Narendra Modi's role during the fight against the novel coronavirus, CM Yogi said "While the world surrendered to the pandemic and is facing its after effects such as starvation deaths and regime change, India fought the pandemic successfully and provided free test treatment and vaccines along with free ration to the people, which no other country in the world did." CM Yogi also talked about the Integrated Control and Command Centre, which not only helped in garbage and Covid management during the pandemic, but is also helping today in traffic control and monitoring crime to develop the smart cities also as the safe cities.

"UP has a glorious history with the birth place and the place of 'Leela' of Lord Krishna, along with the birth place of Lord Ram in Ayodhya being located in the state. In addition to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the maximum number of places related to Lord Buddha as well as the Ganga and the Yamuna flow in the state. The country's biggest event Prayagraj Kumbh is also organised in UP," he added. He added that the Indian government took care of even the street vendors, who were the most affected during the pandemic.

"Nine lakh streets vendors were provided interest free loan in Uttar Pradesh alone. Workers are also benefitting from schemes like Vishwakarma Shram Samman and ODOP," he further said. (ANI)

