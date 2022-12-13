Left Menu

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:47 IST
Ukraine gives all clear after air raid warnings
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian officials gave the all clear on Tuesday after air raid sirens blared across the country following warnings that Russia may carry out a new wave of missile strikes.

No new attacks were reported despite the air alerts, officials said. Russia has launched several waves of missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October that have caused power outages across the country.

Ukrainian media said the alerts may have been triggered by MiG fighter jets that took off from Ryazan, near Russia's border with Ukraine, and flew towards Belarus.

