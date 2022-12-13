Left Menu

AP: Police seize 140 kg ganja on highway, four nabbed

The Eluru district police on Tuesday seized 140 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth about Rs 10 lakh and nabbed four accused persons.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Eluru district police on Tuesday seized 140 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth about Rs 10 lakh and nabbed four accused persons. The accused were identified as Berulal Jatt (35), Praveen Jatt (20), Ratan Ahir (29) and Lokesh Jatt (24). They were travelling in two vehicles.

Acting on information received by District Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma, the Eluru district police conducted vehicle checking at Polasanipalli Highway. Sharma said the district police team, during the vehicle checking, found ganja being smuggled in a Phaluda ice cream van and an SUV.

He said, "The cars were stopped and the four occupants were taken into custody." Police said about 140 kg of ganja was stored in 7 sacks and the consignment was to be delivered to a Durgesh Jatt of Rajasthan.

A case was registered against the four accused and 140 kg ganja and the two vehicles transporting it were seized. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

