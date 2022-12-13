Business highlights

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:03 IST
Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL59 BIZ-GST-MEET GST Council to decide on decriminalisation of GST offences, setting up appellate tribunals New Delhi: The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is likely to decide on a number of issues such as decriminalisation of GST offences and setting up of Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals at its meeting on December 17.

DCM41 BIZ-NCLAT-MCDONALDS NCLAT allows settlement between McDonald's and former partner Vikram Bakshi New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday allowed US food major McDonald's and its former estranged Indian partner Vikram Bakshi to withdraw their petitions filed against each other over Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd.

DEL65 BIZ-2NDLD STOCKS Sensex snaps two-day losing streak, climbs 403 points Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex notched up smart gains on Tuesday after a two-day losing run as investors accumulated IT, finance and energy stocks in the wake of encouraging retail inflation data.

DEL66 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee declines 9 paise to end at 82.60 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee pared most of its early losses to close down by 9 paise at 82.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down firm crude oil prices and inflation concerns.

DEL46 BIZ-RAILWAYS-MONETISATION Railway ministry drops proposal for monetisation of stations on PPP mode New Delhi: The ministry of railways has dropped its proposal for monetisation of stations on public-private partnership mode, and projects are now being taken up under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode, a source said.

DCM28 BIZ-TRAI-SATELLITE India will be first to hold satellite spectrum auction: Trai Chairman New Delhi: India will be the first country to auction spectrum for satellite communication, and it should be designed to attract investments in the sector, telecom regulator Trai chairman PD Vaghela said on Tuesday. DEL67 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 8; silver jumps Rs 82 New Delhi: Gold price fell Rs 8 to Rs 54,534 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid a fall in prices of precious metal in overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

