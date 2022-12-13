UP: Father kills daughter's lover in Bijnor; four held

Four people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district for allegedly killing a man in an honour killing case, said the police on Tuesday,

The accused father killed his daughter's lover and attacked his daughter. The victim's daughter is admitted to the hospital.

"A man named Inderjeet was murdered. A complaint was filed. On investigation, it was found out that the victim was in a relationship with Tilak Ram Singh's daughter. Four people had been arrested. Inderjeet was called by the family on the pretext of meeting him," said Bijnor Superintendent of Police Ram ARJ on Tuesday. (ANI)

