Left Menu

UP: Father kills daughter's lover in Bijnor; four held

A father in UP's Bijnor killed his daughter's lover, said police on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:52 IST
UP: Father kills daughter's lover in Bijnor; four held
Police personnel with the accused persons in UP's Bijnor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district for allegedly killing a man in an honour killing case, said the police on Tuesday,

The accused father killed his daughter's lover and attacked his daughter. The victim's daughter is admitted to the hospital.

"A man named Inderjeet was murdered. A complaint was filed. On investigation, it was found out that the victim was in a relationship with Tilak Ram Singh's daughter. Four people had been arrested. Inderjeet was called by the family on the pretext of meeting him," said Bijnor Superintendent of Police Ram ARJ on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022