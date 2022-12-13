Tirupathi MLA assures compensation to families affected by Cyclone 'Mandous'

Surveying the scene of the collapse of buildings due to Cyclone 'Mandous' at Tirupati Bandaru Nagar on Monday night, local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Tuesday spoke to the affected families and promised adequate assistance from the government. Reddy told ANI, "Due to the effect of Cyclone 'Mandous', it has been raining non-stop for the past three days. All the low-lying areas of this city have been flooded. Due to this, problems have arisen in the areas where the poor live, especially in the areas such as Jai Bheem Colony. Because of the rains for the last three days, three houses in Bandaru Colony have collapsed."

Relief measures will be taken on priority by the government. "Necessary relief and rescue measures will be undertaken by the government. People should be alert. Keeping in mind the experiences of the previous year, safety measures have been taken so that there is no trouble whatsoever, due to rains," he added.

On Saturday, KVB Puram Mandal in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district recorded the highest --258 mm rainfall -- due to Cyclone 'Mandous'. The road from KVB Puram Mandal to Srikalahasti was blocked due to heavy flow of water from nearby ponds and lakes. Along with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds as the cyclonic storm crossed the states on Saturday after landfall, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to reports, the low-lying areas of Tirumala, including the temple premises, saw waterlogging making it difficult for the devotees, including elderly and the disabled, to commute from their hotels. (ANI)

