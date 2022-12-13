Congress prez Kharge urges PM Modi, Rajnath to apprise nation of Chinese transgressions across LAC

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the opposition staged a walkout in Parliament after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not give a clarification on his statement in Parliament on the reports of clashes between the Indian Army and Chinese troops. Speaking in the Lok Sabha today, the Defence Minister said that the Indian Army bravely stopped the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) PLA troops from encroaching on Indian territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. (ANI)

While reacting to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in the Parliament over the reports of clashes between the Indian army and Chinese troops, Kharge told ANI, "We were told by the Leader of the House and Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman that we would be given a chance for clarification but they did not give it and were not ready to listen to us. This is not good for the country." While earlier today, Kharge said in Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should ideally make a statement in Parliament and apprise the nation of the Chinese transgressions into Indian territory across the LAC, since April 2020 till date.

All these disconcerting reports of Chinese transgressions and illegal occupations require suspension of the House of the day's business to appraise the House and the nation about the growing Chinese threat to our National Security and Territorial Integrity, he added. "Rajya Sabha may kindly grant leave, suspend the business of the House and ask the Prime Minister and the Government to make a statement in the above terms," Kharge said in the Parliament.

In the midst of all this, the news of unprovoked attempts of incursions into our territory in the Tawang sector across the LAC by the Chinese raises more concerns, Kharge said. As reported, Chinese troops clashed with our Armed Forces in Yangtse area in the Tawang sector on December 9 2022 with a view to illegally occupying a 17,000 feet peak, Kharge further stated.

Kharge added, "As reported, over 300 Chinese troops came unprovoked and with a brazen design to occupy our territory, which was successfully repulsed by the valour of our Armed Forces." Our National Security and territorial Integrity are being impinged upon by brazen Chinese transgressions as the Government remains a mute spectator. The valour of our Armed Forces in Galwan Valley, Ladakh is well known. But China has brazenly transgressed into our territory since April 2020," the Congress President added.

Kharge further said that the illegal and unprovoked Chinese transgressions upto Y junction in Depsang Plains continue to date. Similar is the state of Chinese transgressions into Gogra and Hot Springs area in Eastern Ladakh. Not only this, Chinese build-up next to the Pangong Tso Lake area, including the building of PLA's divisional headquarters, army garrison, weapon shelters for artillery, anti-aircraft guns and armoured carriers is being continuously ignored by our Government, he stated.

"The government also remains oblivious to the Chinese construction of a new radome and two high-frequency microwave towers and other ongoing construction in the area. Construction of the Pangong Tso bridge along with decks on both sides facilitating easy movements of Chinese troupes has also been brushed aside," he further stated. "Despite the demand to ensure the status quo ante as of April 2020, China has refused to vacate our territory and has been deliberately taking shelter behind the statement of our Prime Minister dated June 20, 2020, saying that no one has entered our territory. Even the ongoing talks with the Chinese for pushback from our territory have come to a standstill and no new date is stated to have been fixed," he said.

Similar unconfirmed reports of Chinese transgressions are coming from the Doklam area. It is also well-known that after the Doklam standoff in June 2017, China constructed all-weather roads and bunkers, which can prove to threaten our security in the 'Chicken's Neck' sector, he added (ANI)

