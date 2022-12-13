Left Menu

BSF recovers narcotics packet near India-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday recovered a packet containing contraband narcotics near the International Border in Ferozepur.

BSF recovers narcotics packet near India-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur
Image Credit: ANI
"Border Security Force troops, carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence on specific information, observed a suspicious packet planted in the soil on Dhusi bandh near Dona Telu Mal village in Ferozepur district," said the BSF statement.

"Further, on the opening of the packet, troops recovered a packet of narcotics suspected to be Heroin (Gross wt - 960 gms) wrapped in yellow polythene," added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

