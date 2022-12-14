Left Menu

UP: 6 killed in Agra Lucknow Expressway accident

Six people were killed and 21 others injured after a private bus collided with a DCM on the Agra Lucknow Expressway early Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 11:46 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
Six people were killed and 21 others injured in Uttar Pradesh early Wednesday when a private bus collided with a DCM on the Agra Lucknow Expressway. The incident occurred around 4.30 am near the Nagla Khangar police station area when the bus carrying around 50 passengers was headed to Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli from Punjab's Ludhiana.

After covering 61 km on the expressway, the bus collided with the Direct Current Motor vehicle, a large loader-kind of truck, and plunged down as the rails broke. The incident was immediately informed to the authorities and police and the injured were rushed to the hospitals.

SP Ranvijay Singh said 19 passengers with minor injuries were sent to their onward destination by another bus after administering first aid, while six people died on the spot. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences for the lives lost and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

