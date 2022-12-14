Hungary government extends price caps on basic foodstuffs until April 30

Hungary's government extended existing price caps on basic foodstuffs until April 30, the farm ministry told state news agency MTI late on Tuesday.

The price caps on certain basic foodstuffs including milk, sugar, flour, vegetable oil, eggs and potatoes were set to expire at the end of December.

Hungary's headline inflation was running at 22.5% in November and is expected to accelerate further.

