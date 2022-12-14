Crude oil futures slip on low demand

Crude oil futures on Wednesday declined 0.53 per cent to Rs 6,221 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery fell by Rs 33 or 0.53 per cent to Rs 6,221 per barrel in a business volume of 9,169 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.11 per cent higher at USD 75.47 per barrel, and Brent crude was up 0.05 per cent to USD 80.72 per barrel in New York.

