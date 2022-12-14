Left Menu

Crude oil futures slip on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 14:16 IST
Crude oil futures slip on low demand
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil futures on Wednesday declined 0.53 per cent to Rs 6,221 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery fell by Rs 33 or 0.53 per cent to Rs 6,221 per barrel in a business volume of 9,169 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.11 per cent higher at USD 75.47 per barrel, and Brent crude was up 0.05 per cent to USD 80.72 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022