Guwahati police seize contraband drugs worth Rs 14 cr, nabs accused

According to police, based on tip-off a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted the operation and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from an ambulance.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:10 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Guwahati police on Wedneday arrested a person and seized contraband drugs worth more than Rs 14 crore from his possession. The accused has been identified as Mirajaul Islam.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police said, "We have recovered and seized 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from the ambulance. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 14.10 crore." According to the police, based on a tip-off, a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted an operation. It recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from an ambulance.

"The ambulance bearing registration number MN-03C-0037 was coming from Manipur," Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI. Earlier on December 10, Contraband drugs worth Rs 60-70 crore were seized and five people were arrested in Assam's Cachar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

