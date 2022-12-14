Left Menu

UP: Administration working on the principle of 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

In the Swachh Survekshan 2022 ranking released on October 1, 2022, Ghaziabad secured the first position in the state and 12th in the country, leaving behind Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh among cities with a population of more than one million.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:24 IST
UP: Administration working on the principle of 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
Indrajeet Singh, Lucknow Municipal commissioner speaking on waste management disposal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI: The Uttar Pradesh administration on Wednesday said they were working on dry waste and making benches and other products from tetra-packs. Indrajeet Singh, Lucknow municipal corporation commissioner told ANI, "Lucknow Municipal Corporation is working on the principle of 3Rs 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.' Segregation of waste is being done. We're working on dry waste and are making benches and other products from tetra-packs etc"

In the Swachh Survekshan 2022 ranking released on October 1, 2022, Ghaziabad secured the first position in the state and 12th in the country, leaving behind Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh among cities with a population of more than one million. More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022