HDFC Bank inks pact with LEAF for enabling financial access to farmers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has partnered with integrated full-stack agriculture technology solutions provider Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF) to support the farming community in three southern states.

As per the memorandum of understanding that has been signed, the bank would extend its specialised services and facilities to farmers, agri-producers and other rural communities.

Following the MoU, HDFC Bank would work with LEAF Farmers Network in the operational areas under LEAF in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

''This agreement is signed to expand the financial accessibility and inclusivity of farmers and the scope of Farmer Producer Organisation ecosystem,'' a press release said.

With this deal, four lakh farmers across the three states stand to benefit.

HDFC Bank senior executive vice president and Head, Rural Banking, Anil Bhavnani exchanged documents with LEAF founder and CEO Palat Vijayaraghavan on the occasion.

''Our partnership with LEAF will create great outcomes. It will improve and provide financial access and inclusion to the entire rural ecosystem, drive impact and create shared success,'' Bhavnani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

