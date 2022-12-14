Left Menu

Egypt approves $5.5 bln green hydrogen project in Ain Sokhna

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 19:33 IST
Egypt approves $5.5 bln green hydrogen project in Ain Sokhna
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt's cabinet granted a licence to build a green ammonia project in Ain Sokhna industrial zone, with an annual production capacity of 1 million tonnes, the government said on Wednesday.

The project, by Egypt's Green Ammonia Company, will cost around $5.5 billion and offer around 10600 jobs during the construction and operation phases, the government added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022