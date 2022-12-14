Left Menu

Incidentally, two of the accused inspectors were already under suspension.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 22:15 IST
Delhi: Amar Colony SHO sent to lines after three policemen drink, fight inside police station
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Station House Officer (SHO) of Amar Colony Police Station was sent to lines and three more policemen were suspended after the three indulged in a brawl inside the police station in a drunken state. Incidentally, two of the accused inspectors were already under suspension. The incident happened at the Amar Colony police station. As per the DD entry by an inspector, three policemen drank alcohol and then got into a brawl, inside the police station, leaving the head constable injured.

Inspector Jagjeevan Ram while on duty heard some noises of screaming and fighting from inside the station. On reaching the first floor, he found the head constable Ravinder Giri in a drunk and injured condition. On being questioned, the injured policeman started misbehaving with the inspector only, after which he was stopped by the other policemen.

It was later found that the head constable Ravinder Giri, sub-inspector Vivek, and head constable Sunil were drinking alcohol in the police station, after which they indulged in some arguments. This led to a brawl, leaving Ravinder Giri injured. A senior police officer, while responding to the matter said that strict action would be taken against the guilty policemen.

"The officers fought because of some personal matters, and no one was injured. The complaint has been registered and the matter is being investigated. Whichever policeman is found guilty, will undergo strict action," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

