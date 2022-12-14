Telangana govt provides nutritious meals to school students

The Government of Telangana is providing delicious meals to the students of TMRS Golconda Girls School. It serves nutritious and different types of food each day for each meal. Hamida Begum, Deputy warden of the TMRS Golconda Girls 2 School said, "We give pulihora, chutney, idli with chutney, chapati with dal for breakfast. We give chicken biryani for lunch every Sunday. We also give Bhagara rice, dal rice and chicken kurma. We also provide vegetable curry for lunch. We give egg and curd. Apple, banana, orange, grapes, and watermelon are also provided as snacks. On special occasions, we also give sweets like gulab jamun, and carrot halwa."

"We also give momos sometimes. For dinner, we give rice, rasam and rasam. We have around 300 students daily. We get different curries each day. I thank the Telangana government and Chief Minister KCR for providing this for the students," Hamida said. Muskan Begum, a beneficiary said that they are served good food and thanked Chief Minister KCR for the same.

"We are served with delicious and tasty food. We get pulihora and chutney, idli with chutney, chapati with potato curry and milk for breakfast. We get fresh and delicious food. We get rice, leafy vegetables and other nutritious food. We get egg twice a week and chicken once a week. We get fresh fruits like apple, banana orange, papaya and watermelon for snacks. We also get biscuits and pakoda. We get vegetables and sambar for dinner. I thank Chief Minister KCR for all the things you provided us." Syed Afim Sultham, a beneficiary and student of Class 8 said, "In lunch, they provide various vegetables like beans, cauliflower, cabbage, brinjal and potato. On Sundays, we get Bhagara rice, Dalcha, eggs. We also get ghee and pickle. The curs we use is prepared here itself. On Friday, we get egg masala salan, which is very tasty. The cook here cooks good food. The studies here also is very good. I have improved my English while being here. I thank Chief Minister KCR for providing this." (ANI)

