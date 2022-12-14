Two people dead after drinking contaminated water

Two people have died and five were hospitalized after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Hyderabad's Mailardevpally. However, the police said that they have not got any complaint.

Mailardevpally Inspector of Police P Madhu said, "We have received information that two people have died because of consuming polluted, contaminated water. We have reached the spot and enquiring about it. The water board people also have come here." He further said that they would conduct a post-mortem and get the results once they receive any complaints.

"We have not received any complaints. If we receive a complaint, we will do a post-mortem and get the results. Afreen Sultana and Mohammed are the deceased," P Madhu further said. According to the locals two people died and five were admitted to hospital after allegedly drinking contaminated drinking water.

"People are dying by drinking the water. Many have been hospitalized. No action has been taken," one of the locals said. Further details are awaited in the case.

Contaminated water has been one of the major issues in the state. Earlier in July, as many as four people died and 24 fell ill within one week at the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana after the victims got admitted to the Gadwal Government hospital for purportedly drinking contaminated water from their residences in Gadwal. (ANI)

