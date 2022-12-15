Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurates 5th-edition of Serendipity Arts Festival

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday launched the nine-day Serendipity Arts Festival in Panaji. Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that the festival enables the people of Goa to showcase their talent and culture in the world.

"We hope this festival will inspire the artist community to make Goa the region's cultural hub. This festival also enables the people of Goa to showcase their talent and culture in world," said Goa CM. He further said that AI and technology are also being used in the festival.

"Art lovers and curators from across the world are coming to Goa which is boosting tourism in the state. AI and technology are also being used in the festival," said CM Pramod Sawant. CM Sawant also said that Goa is a melting pot of culture.

"Goa is a melting pot of culture we want the people to enjoy the community and the arts," said Sawant. He also extended his best wishes to the participants of 120+ curated programs spanning various disciplines.

"Inaugurated the 5th Edition of @FestSerendipity at Panaji. I extend my best wishes to the 120+ curated programs spanning various disciplines. Culinary Arts, Crafts, Music, Dance, Theatre, Visual arts, Photography and more!," Tweeted Goa CM CM Pramod Sawant. (ANI)

