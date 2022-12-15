Two dead after fire at refinery in Russia's Angarsk
15-12-2022
Two people died and two others were injured after a massive fire and explosion at an oil refinery in Russia's Angarsk in southeastern Siberia, the local governor Igor Kobzev said on Thursday.
Kobzev said the fire, initially covering an area of 2,500 square metres belonging to Angarsk Petrochemical Company, was "localised".
According to TASS news agency, the refinery continues to produce motor fuel at full capacity.
