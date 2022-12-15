Left Menu

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:23 IST
Aluminium prices on Thursday fell by Rs 1.30 to Rs 211.55 per kilogram in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December declined by Rs 1.30 or 0.61 per cent to Rs 211.55 per kg in 5,054 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower.

