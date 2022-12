BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says U.S. Extends Review Period Of Lynparza-Combo For Prostate Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC: * UPDATE ON US REVIEW OF LYNPARZA PROPEL SNDA

* UPDATE ON US REGULATORY PRIORITY REVIEW OF LYNPARZA IN COMBINATION WITH ABIRATERONE IN METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER * FDA HAS INFORMED ASTRAZENECA THAT IT WILL EXTEND PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE BY THREE MONTHS

* COMPANIES WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH FDA TO FACILITATE COMPLETION OF AGENCY'S REVIEW. * COMBINATION IS ALSO UNDERGOING REGULATORY REVIEWS IN OTHER COUNTRIES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

