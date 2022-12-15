Elephant dies of electrocution in Uttarakhand
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:51 IST
An elephant died after coming into contact with a high tension wire in Khanpur forest range of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, an official said on Thursday. The mishap occurred on Wednesday in Aurangabad beat of the range when the elephant came into contact with a high tension overhead electricity wire, forest ranger Ram Singh said. The animal was crossing a field, he added.
