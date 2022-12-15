Left Menu

Elephant dies of electrocution in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:51 IST
Elephant dies of electrocution in Uttarakhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant died after coming into contact with a high tension wire in Khanpur forest range of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, an official said on Thursday. The mishap occurred on Wednesday in Aurangabad beat of the range when the elephant came into contact with a high tension overhead electricity wire, forest ranger Ram Singh said. The animal was crossing a field, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022