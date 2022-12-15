Party is not neglecting me: Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Refuting the opposition's allegation that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to finish him off, the former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the party is not neglecting him.

Before leaving for the inauguration of the district BJP office at Koppal today, he said, "The party is not neglecting me. But one has to invite me to attend a public gathering."

He further added, "I have built a party. I have worked hard to bring the party to power. The people of the entire state know it." In response to the allegation that there is a conspiracy in BJP to finish him off, Yediyurappa claimed, "there's no truth in it." The speculation rose as Yediyurappa was not supposed to attend the event at Koppal initially. The former CM said, "I was invited at the last minute. So, I thought I would not be able to go. But I have changed my mind. I am going now." The event will be attended by BJP President J P Nadda and the Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. Dismissing any discord with them, Yediyurappa said, "We are all in this together. We are united. We have only one agenda, elections. It is to bring the party to power. I will put all the effort needed for it. I travel across the state. There is a pro-BJP atmosphere in the state. Under the leadership of PM Modi and Amit Shah, JP Nadda, many programmes have taken place in the state." Yediyurappa expressed confidence that BJP will come to power in the state, again. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)