Polish president says he will consider constitutionality of new judiciary bill

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:17 IST
Andrzej Duda Image Credit: Twitter (@AndrzejDuda)
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Thursday he would evalute whether a new bill on the judiciary is in line with the constitution when deciding whether to sign it.

The new bill is expected to be voted on in parliament for the first time next week.

