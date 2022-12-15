Polish president says he will consider constitutionality of new judiciary bill
Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish president Andrzej Duda said on Thursday he would evalute whether a new bill on the judiciary is in line with the constitution when deciding whether to sign it.
The new bill is expected to be voted on in parliament for the first time next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrzej Duda
- Polish
Advertisement