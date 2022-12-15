Left Menu

N.Ireland minister acted unlawfully in seeking to halt Brexit checks - court

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:42 IST
N.Ireland minister acted unlawfully in seeking to halt Brexit checks - court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Northern Ireland's agriculture minister acted unlawfully in February when he ordered an immediate halt to checks on food and agricultural goods from Britain to Northern Ireland under post-Brexit trade rules, Belfast's High Court ruled on Thursday.

The order on Feb. 2 by then minister Edwin Poots never came into force after the High Court said two days later that the import checks must remain in place, pending the result of a judicial review on the matter.

Judge Adrian Colton said on Thursday that it appeared that the instruction of Poots, a member of the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that has protested against the checks, was motivated by political rather than legal considerations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022