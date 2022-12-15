Left Menu

Rajasthan: Gold worth over Rs 14 lakh recovered from passenger's shoe in Jaipur

The airport officials on Thursday recovered gold worth Rs. 14,19,860 from a passenger at the Jaipur International Airport.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:34 IST
Visual of the gold recovered at Jaipur International Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The airport officials on Thursday recovered gold worth Rs. 14,19,860 from a passenger at the Jaipur International Airport. The gold weighed around 254 grams.

As per reports, the recovery was made from a passenger's shoe where the gold was kept concealed. "Gold weighing 254.000 Grams valued at Rs. 14,19,860/- has been recovered from the passenger who arrived from Dubai to Jaipur via flight No. SG58 on 15/12/22. The gold was concealed in his shoe," said airport officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

