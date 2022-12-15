Rajasthan: Gold worth over Rs 14 lakh recovered from passenger's shoe in Jaipur
The airport officials on Thursday recovered gold worth Rs. 14,19,860 from a passenger at the Jaipur International Airport.
ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The airport officials on Thursday recovered gold worth Rs. 14,19,860 from a passenger at the Jaipur International Airport. The gold weighed around 254 grams.
As per reports, the recovery was made from a passenger's shoe where the gold was kept concealed. "Gold weighing 254.000 Grams valued at Rs. 14,19,860/- has been recovered from the passenger who arrived from Dubai to Jaipur via flight No. SG58 on 15/12/22. The gold was concealed in his shoe," said airport officials.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement