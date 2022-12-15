NABARD officers to go on strike on Friday to press for wage related issues

All India NABARD Officers' Association (AINBOA) has threatened to go on a nation-wide strike on Friday to press for correction in wage anomalies.

The officers of NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) has been on agitation ever since the Department of Financial Services (DFS) order was issued on September 14, 2022, followed by the administrative circular on September 21, 2022 to implement the order.

After many representations and rounds of dialogues with the officials of DFS over the last two months, they are left with no other choice but to go on strike which will be followed by a march to Parliament and a hunger strike, AINBOA said in a statement on Thursday.

One of the allowances reduced is grade allowance which is paid as per the grade of an officer, the union claimed.

However, according to the DFS order, officers in lower grades are drawing higher grade allowance than officers in higher grade thereby making a mockery of the nomenclature grade, it said.

Both the categories of officers -- those who had come from Reserve Bank of India in 1982 and those recruited by NABARD -- had been getting the same pay and allowances, it said.

The practice was followed over last 35 years through seven settlements, it said.

