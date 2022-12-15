US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower on angst over hawkish Fed

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's guidance to stick to protracted policy tightening quelled hopes of the rate-hike cycle ending anytime soon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 193.35 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 33,773.00. The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.95 points, or 0.92%, at 3,958.37, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 158.26 points, or 1.42%, to 11,012.62 at the opening bell.

