Union Home Secretary held meeting on congestion at Delhi airport

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday held a high-level meeting on congestion at Delhi airport.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday held a high-level meeting on congestion at Delhi airport. A senior officer informed that the meeting was primarily held on the immigration process and infrastructure of airports. There were complaints of long lines at immigration.

In the meeting, the concerned stakeholders were instructed to deploy additional measures to ensure a hassle-free immigration process. "In the meeting, detailed discussion was held on infrastructure development at airports to cater to growing numbers of air passengers and traffic," he said.

The meeting was attended by senior officers in the Ministry of Home Affaris (MHA), officials in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and others concerned with the matter, including those in Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He added that there is need to upgradation in airports infrastructure as all of the airports in metro cities are operating more than 1.5-2 times of their capacity. (ANI)

