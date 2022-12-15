AIIMS Delhi declared "Tobacco Free Zone", smoking will be punishable offence

By Shalini Bhardwaj The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi premises have been declared as a "Tobacco Free Zone".

Smoking and spitting of tobacco on the premises of AIIMS Delhi are prohibited and are a punishable offence with a fine of Rs 200. "Whereas in the interest of public health and with a view to keep the hospital buildings clean, thus contributing towards the Swachh Bharat campaign, the premises of AlIMS, New Delhi are declared as a "Tobacco Free Zone". As such smoking and spitting of tobacco on the premises of AlIMS, New Delhi are prohibited and are a punishable offence with a fine of Rs 200," said a circular issued by Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, Delhi.

All the Heads of Departments (HODs) and staff are requested to follow the guidelines. The Director AIIMS has issued guidelines in this regard and mentioned the risk factor for leading causes of death and a number of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) including cancers, and lung disorders.

"The use of tobacco is a prominent risk factor for leading causes of death and a number of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) including cancers, cardiovascular diseases and lung disorders are attributable to tobacco use," the circular reads. "Whereas spitting of tobacco etc., leads to the spread of various diseases and may cause health problems to the public or nuisance to the people in general. Whereas Section 268 of the Indian Penal Code stipulates that a person is guilty of a public nuisance who does any act or is guilty of an illegal omission which causes any common injury, danger or annoyance to the public or to the people in general who dwell or occupy property in the vicinity, or which must necessarily cause injury, obstruction, danger or annoyance to persons who may have occasion to use any public right," it said.

All the HODs are requested to bring into the notice of staff working under them to follow the guidelines. "All HODs are requested to bring it to the knowledge of the staff working under them to strictly follow the above-mentioned guidelines. The security personnel have also been instructed to not to allow the patients, attendants, visitors, and staff members to use tobacco in any form on the premises of AlIMS, New Delhi," it further reads.

"If any Contractual Employee/Security Staff is found smoking cigarette or Bidi and/or chewing tobacco product on AlIMS New Delhi premises, he or she shall be summarily terminated from the service," it further reads. "If any Permanent Employee/Doctor found smoking Cigarette or Bidi and/or chewing Tobacco Product in AlIMS New Delhi premises, he/she will be issued a memo and a disciplinary action shall be taken against him/her," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)