Govt considering quality control order for silk: Goyal

The government is considering to bring quality control order for silk with an aim to contain import of the sub-standard product and boost domestic industry, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has rolled out these Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for a host of goods such as household refrigerating appliances, certain steel and cable items, toys, and bicycles' retro reflective devices.

The items, under these orders, cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS mark.

''We are thinking of bringing in quality control order on this (silk) to contain import of sub standard silk,'' Goyal told reporters here.

He was replying to a question about concerns of industry on import of silk from China.

The minister was here to participate in the two-day textiles conclave.

India is the second largest producer of silk in the world. The four major varieties of silk produced in India include Mulberry, Tussar, Eri and Muga.

The QCO order could also help contain imports of silk from countries like China.

Talking about the textiles sector, Goyal said that India is on track to achieve USD 100 billion target by 2030 despite global slowdown.

Free trade agreements with the UAE and Australia will help in further boosting the exports, he added.

An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Cotton Corporation of India, and cotton textiles export promotion Council of India with a view to promote Kasturi cotton of India.

The MoU will address traceability, certification, and branding of Kasturi cotton.

Further, the minister said that in the line of cotton textiles advisory council, another council will be set up for technical textiles.

A saree exhibition is being organised in New Delhi -- Virasat My Saree My Pride -- from Friday. About 75 different weaves of India will be showcased there.

